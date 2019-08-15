Team successes for Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis youngsters

Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club had six junior teams competing in this year’s East of Scotland Team Tennis league events.

This involved playing as a team of four where players competed in both singles and doubles matches either at home or away.

For many of the players, it was their first experience of competing and these events supported this with the emphasis on fun and team spirit.

This year, the teams competed against others from Aberdour, Dunfermline and Edinburgh and had a number of notable results.

The strong 8U mixed team was competing in Division 1 and came second overall.

Their wins came against Dunfermline and David Lloyd Newhaven from Edinburgh.

The 9U mixed won their league in Division 2 defeating both Aberdour and Craigmillar from Edinburgh in the process.

The 12U Boys Team played some great tennis to earn runners up position in their Division 2 league.

Their match wins came against Murchison School ‘B’ Team and a combined team from Dalkeith, Joppa and Musselburgh.

Finally, the 14U Girls earned third place in their Division 2 league with wins against two Edinburgh teams, Dean and Corstorphine.

A club spokesman added: “This year, we were by far the best dressed teams as Specsavers Kirkcaldy kindly sponsored us allowing the purchase of new team tennis t-shirts.

“We thank them greatly for supporting the club in this way.”

• The club’s coaching programme on offer this term aims to give players of all ages and abilities the chance to get involved.

For details visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/KirkcaldyLawnTennisClub.