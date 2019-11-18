Telstars brought down to earth by Lundin Lasers

It was the fifth game of the new table tennis season and the Lundin Lasers were up against Telstars who were relegated from Division One last year.

Telstars were keen to get a good result to help propel them them back again, but were in for a tough night especially as they only had two players instead of the three.

The first match saw Arthur Duncan playing Jim Hougton with Arthur winning 3-1.

Roman Nydza, the Polish spin wizard, had little difficulty is bemusing Stewart Clark in game two, easily winning 3-0.

The third match saw Robert Brown up against Stewart and Robert found him a much tougher prospect with the match going to five sets with Robert digging deep to win the last game 11-8.

It was a great start for the Lasers winning all their games before Roman took on Jim.

Jim used lots of spin defence which frustrated Roman at times although he rallied to win three very close games in a row.

It was now time for the doubles and the Lasers were 6-0 ahead.

The Lasers pairing or Arthur and Roman won last week so were full of confidence against Jim and Stuart who usually struggle as a pairing.

The games all went the full distance with Telstars at last getting a point on the table with an 11-8 win in the last game.

The last two matches were won by Robert and Arthur for the Lasers, giving a result of Lundin Lasers 9 Telstars 1.