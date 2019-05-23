Terrific Team GB win the battle of the Old Course

An inspired Team GB turned the tide of three successive defeats to regain the Simpson Cup at the Old Course at St Andrews with an impressive 11.5 - 7.5 victory over Team USA following a brilliant display in the Wednesday singles.

The Brits went into Wednesday with a slender one-point lead, having got the edge over their American counterparts in the Tuesday fourball matches for the first time in seven years.

And they flexed their muscles in the singles once again, seeing off an early sea of red to eventually get the job done with room to spare.

Central to this was a captain’s performance from Ian Bishop, and a remarkable effort from the four rookies in the team. In fact, the quartet of debutants amassed seven points out of seven over the two days, which provided the platform for Great Britain’s charge to glory.

“Absolutely buzzing - so, so proud of my team this week,” a delighted Bishop gushed amid wild celebrations afterwards.

“Everyone has played their part, and definitely a special mention goes to the rookies, who were sensational. We’ve taken it on the chin the last few years, so we were desperate to win the Cup back at such a special venue. I’m just delighted that we’ve got over the line.”

Indeed, it marks the first GB triumph since a narrow victory at Royal St George’s in 2015, and it also leaves the overall series delectably poised at 4-4.

A much needed shot in the arm for the Brits, but the Americans also were integral to a spectacle which will live long in the memories of all those involved.

“Congratulations to Team GB, they were terrific this week, and deserved winners of the Simpson Cup,” USA captain Mike Stafford offered graciously.

“We gave it everything, and our guys battled hard today. I guess it just wasn’t enough, but it’s been a privilege for us to be here at the Home of Golf representing our country.

“It’s been a great advert for this event, and we can’t wait to lock horns again next year.”

The competition is played by injured former military servicemen.