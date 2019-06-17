The careers of Scottish greats started by trailblzing Leven Royals

50 years ago a Leven football club was formed which proved to be well ahead of its time and started the careers of some of our best.

The Leven Royals, created in 1969 after a previous side disbanded when the committee left to join Leven Juniors, would go on to become a crucial first step for some of this country’s most famous names.

Maurice Malpas, Craig Levein, Barry Wilson, Shaun Dennis and Davie Kirkwood all wore the colours of the Royals on their way to celebrated careers.

Under Don Mackay and Tom Auld the team gained instant success when it kicked off in 1969, but sadly no early records were kept of exactly how many trophies were won during this time.

But over the next few decades scores of prizes were picked up by the Leven club, including the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Daily Express National under 18 5-aside tournament.

Reflecting on the his time with the famous Royals, Don Mackay said: “The Royals were always ahead of their time, with club badges, a logo, tie, their own minibus, a ladies committee, weekly disco and also took their players abroad.”

The side’s success on the pitch won the attention of scouts from both sides of the border, with the Baxter brothers, Michael and Stuart leaving for Middles borough and Preston respectively.

Stuart has since become a renowned national team coach.

This side of the border, former players Graham Watson scored a penalty in Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final win over Celtic while Craig Levein and Maurice Malpas played together for Scotland at the Italy World Cup.

Mr Mackay added: “With an annual influx of good, young players, the various teams were regularly watched by scouts, and 34 players signed for senior clubs and others on schoolboy ‘s’ forms in 25 years.

“With boys today preferring computer games to football, it seems that Leven Royals’ success will never be emulated.”

Well known names who started their careers with Leven Royals:

Robert Cairns - The first of seven players who would sign for East Fife.

Ken Halley - Another who would go on to make a name for himself in the black and gold.

David Kirkwood - Signed for Glasgow Rangers from East Fife.

Maurice Malpas - In the SFA’s Hall of Fame with over 50 Scotland caps.

Barry Wilson - Played with Raith, Inverness and Livingston.

Shaun Dennis - A stalwart for Raith and also played with Hibs.

Jimmy Scott - One of the best players to ever wear a Royals’ strip. Had a long, succesful career with Dunfermline Athletic.

Craig Levein - Managed and played at the very highest level. Former Scotland and Dundee United manager, now boss at Heart of Midlothian where also played.