The Challenge awaits for Connor Syme and Calum Hill

The area’s leading golf pros begin their Challenge Tour campaigns this weekend in Turkey.

Connor Syme and Calum Hill have differing experiences on golf’s pro tours, but have the same objective as a new one starts at the Turkish Airlines Challenge - to win a European Tour card.

For Drumoig’s Connor, this week marks the start of his life on the Challenge Tour, having made the step on to the European Tour straight after leaving the amateur ranks.

Despite a few highs over the course of the last campaign, the 23-year-old narrowly missed out on retaining his full card, so drops down.

Calum started out on the Challenge Tour last year and managed to get a win at the Northern Ireland Open in just his fifth start.

Both Connor and Calum have had busy starts to 2019, despite the Challenge Tour not beginning until this week.

Connor has managed to make a couple of appearances on the European Tour, and showed signs that things are heading in the right direction with decent finishes at the World Super 6 in Australia and the Kenya Open.

Calum was recently part of the ground breaking Jordan Mixed Open where finished the competition in a tie for eleventh place, carding -8.