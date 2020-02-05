The points all add up for Connor Syme in Saudi Arabia

Drumoig’s Connor Syme was able to add another few points to his Race to Dubai tally with a T52 finish at the Saudi International.

Connor safely negotiated his way through the cut mark to the weekend but couldn’t make a further dent iat the event.

Rounds of 69, 71, 69, 72 saw him tie with Ernie Els, Nacho Elvira and Maverick Antcliff further down a leaderboard which was topped by Graeme McDowell.

This week the tour moves Down Under for the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia.

Connor will tee off with local hopes Darren Beck and Luke Toomey.

Calum Hill’s +4 saw him miss the cut in Saudi Arabia and he’ll sit out this weekend’s event in Australia.