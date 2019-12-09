The track stars who lit up the Racewall in 2019

Two formulae which provided the fans at the Cowdenbeath Racewall with plenty of excitement over the 2019 season were the 1300 saloons and the ministox drivers.

The numbers racing in the 1300 saloons grew and amongst the new faces one who stood out was Scott Lindsell (Cowdenbeath) who won a plethora of races at the start of the season and ended up as a red grade driver.

There was some cracking racing between Fraser Clark and Kyle Hegg (Glenrothes) and later on in the season with James Ellis (Cowdenbeath) who was a late starter.

Clark was perhaps that bit more consistent and that saw him come out on top in the Racewall track and National Points whilst he won the Highland Championship at Crimond. However in the other championship races Clark didn’t enjoy the best of luck and lost out.

The Gold Roof series was again an interesting one with the drivers lining up for the final in points scored order. Clark and Lindsell were on the front row with Charlie Folan and Aaron Hastie (Ceres) on row two. Clark was sent wide on the pit bend and suffered a puncture. Folan led but Hegg spun and when the race was suspended again Folan then had to lead from Cameron Milne. It was Milne who then took over before going on to win from Lindsell and Hegg with white grader Kieran Edgar in fourth place.

The grid for the Scottish was a drawn grid with Hastie on pole but he was slow off the mark with Dale Robertson (Glenrothes) leading from Ellis who took the lead within a couple off laps. Once there he went on to win from Hegg and Clark.

The inaugural running of the Craig McNicholl Memorial trophy brought a big number of cars to the Racewall and included drivers from HRP and Northern Ireland. There were prizes galore on offer and the racing certainly was exciting.

Heat wins went to Jamie Brown, Clark and Folan with almost all those who turned up starting the final.

There was action everywhere you looked almost as soon as the race started and soon developed into a three car dice between Hegg, Lindsell and Clark although the latter began to fall away. Hegg’s car shed a bonnet and whilst Lindsell was first home he had broken a wheel guard and was disqualified this handing the win to Zak Gilmour. However it had been a cracking night’s racing!

The Superbowl weekend saw the 1300 Saloons back in action and again the racing was fast and furious with Declan Lindsell (Cowdenbeath) joining the ranks whilst David Dignan (Leven) was having an outing in brother Jordan’s car.

26 cars started out and the drivers were not shy at making contact. Dougie Ford and Hegg were heat winners and whilst Clark looked to be on his way to win the Superbowl but he eventually lost out to Ellis and Ford on the last lap.