Three and easy for Kyle Irvine at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Kyle Irvine takes the chequered flag at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Irvine from Glenrothes made it a clean sweep of victories in the Saloons and will go into this Sunday’s Scottish Championship as one of the firm favourites.

The Stock Rod Final turned out to be a close run affair and produced an exciting climax as the drivers revelled in dry conditions.

Taylor Borthwick led the race from start to finish but as the laps dwindled so too did her lead and as she crossed the finish line the gap to the second placed drivers had disappeared and she led a group of cars home.

Formula II World Champion Gordon Moodie made it a clean sweep in an exciting meeting final.

There was plenty of drama with Ryan Farquhar rolling his Formula II right at the start to the meeting, with the car suffering substantial damage.

Kenneth Scollon was another to roll and he did so in the second Saloon heat on the turnstile bend whilst David Philp Jnr did so at the start of the third Stock Rod heat.

There were pile ups in the Micro F2s, Stock Rods and Saloons and it was just a really action packed stock car meeting.

There was a good field of Formula IIs which included visitors Harley Burns, Mark Taylor, Josh Vickers Jack White, Gary Kitching and Andy Bertram, the latter having raced at the Racewall previously but is now based down south.

The new Irish Open Champion Steven Burgoyne was amongst those racing whilst the local drivers were Gregor Turner (Dunfermline), Paul Reid (Cowdenbeath), Dean McGill (East Wemyss) and Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

After Farquhar’s spectacular roll in the opening Formula II heat White led the filed away and whilst Reid did lead for a few laps Stevie Forster charged through into the lead and on to win from the Burgoyne brothers, Chris and Steven, with Moodie fifth and McGill in tenth place.

Heat two saw White again the initial leader but he was to lose out to McGill who then went on to win from Jason Blacklock and Moodie with Turner in tenth place.

Vickers led the cars away when the final started from Reid and McGill but at the rear of the field Moodie made a good start and picked up a couple of places early on.

The race went into suspension when Chris Burgoyne was caught up in a busy pit bend incident which saw his car break a half shaft with the wheel coming to rest on the track.

Vickers led the cars away on the restart from Reid but he was to get moved over as the pack dived through. Within a couple of laps Moodie was into second and then the lead and once there he pulled away to win from Euan Millar and Steven Burgoyne with McGill in seventh.

Mika Millar then went on to win the Grand National where he led home Forster and Criag Wallace with Moodie in ninth place from his lap handicap.

There were twenty Saloon cars in action including Ryan Santry whilst Ross Watters was still showing the effects of his shale meeting last week.

Local drivers were Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes), Ross Watters (Kennoway) and Alex Cunningham (Leven) although the latter struggled and failed to finish any of his races in the top ten.

Logan Bruce led the cars away when the opening heat started from Kenneth Scollon and Andy Ainslie but the driver making most progress was Kyle Irvine and he was soon on a charge.

Bruce led until the closing stages when Irvine sent him wide with Stuart Shevill Jnr following him through. Irvine then went through to win from Shevill Jnr and Bruce.

Bruce was again the first to show when heat two started again leading Scollon and Ainslie. James Letford forced his way through the field and was soon reeling in the leader.

Just as the lead changed hands the race was suspended after Scollon was clipped on the top bend and rolled.

The field then lined up behind Letford with Irvine in fifth and whilst Letford led until the last lap he was then sent wide as Irvine charged through to win where he led Shevill Jnr and Letford home.

When the final started Bruce was again the early leader with Jordan Cassie moving into second but just a few laps into the race a three car shunt suspended the race.

Bruce was still the leader and when the race restarted but he had another four cars looking for a way through. It came soon after when Shevill Jnr pushed him wide with Irvine following him through the gap.

Shevill Jnr was ahead for only a couple of laps before Irvine managed to finds the inside line to take the lead and once there went on to make it three wins out of three races.

Shevill Jnr was the runner up with Graeme Shevill in third spot just ahead of Watters.

There were twenty nine ORCi Stock Rods in action including Stuart Hamilton, David Philp Jnr Peter Thomson and Chris Chance, who were having their first outing whilst Justin Washer was up from the south west of England.

Local drivers were Stuart McKinnon (Kincardine), Stuart and Bruce Wedderburn (Leven), Steve Gunby (Cupar), John Lee Green (Kelty), Keith Stewart (Kennoway), Craig Haxton (Leven), Scott and Sandy Galbraith (Auchtermuchty), Neil Gilogley (Wormit), David Dignan (Methilhill), Peter Thomson (Leven), and Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy).

The drivers were split into three groups with each driver racing twice with the final a drawn one.

The opening heat was led from start to finish by Darren Macdonald and he led home Taylor Borthwick and Lee Burden with Haxton fifth, Gunby eight and Sandy Galbraith ninth. Euan Robertson led the cars away when heat two started with Macdonald in close order.

The cars tangled on the top bend suspending the race. This left Burden as the new leader but he was caught and came under pressure from Gilogley but when they drifted wide Philp Jnr dived through into the lead and on to win from Cameron Doak, McKinnon and Gilogley with Dignan eighth and S Wedderburn tenth.

The third heat turned out to be a race of attrition starting off with Philp Jnr rolling and then no fewer than four stoppages. In the end Dignan went through to win from Borthwick, S. Wedderburn, Green and Scott Galbraith with B. Wedderburn in ninth place.

The drivers lined up in their grades after a public draw and on the start Borthwick was the first to show and she was initially ahead of Bruce Wedderburn but he was soon to be closed down by Dignan. Borthwick soon had a big lead and whilst Dignan had Steve Gunby in close order he began to close the gap to the leader.

There was plenty of dicing further back with Doak running ahead of Michael Bethune and they too were catching the cars ahead. As the laps dwindled so too did Borthwick’s lead but Digan now had a group of five cars running nose to tail and looking for a way through.

When the chequer finally appeared Borthwick was still ahead but she had Dignan and Gunby running nose to tail with Bethune in sixth and Scott Galbraith ninth and Haxton tenth.

The Classic Hot Rod numbers were on the low side and were further reduced when Alex Wilson run into bothers in heat one, John Watkins succumbed in heat two whilst Martin Balfour struggled all through with an oil leak.

Local drivers were Keith Chesher (Dunfermline) and Martin Balfour (Glenrothes)

Graeme Callender won the opening heat from Chesher and a coasting Wilson fifth and Balfour whilst it was Chesher who won heat two from Callender and Watkins.

Only three cars appeared for the final but that was soon two as Balfour retired. In the end Callender just held on to win from Chesher.

The Micro F2 drivers were in good form although there was a shunt on the back straight in their third heat which saw Mason Howe and Lana Middler hooked up.

Howe won the opening heat from Cole Ramsay and Connor St. Aubyn (Glenrothes) whilst it was Ramsay who won heat two from Finlay Gemmell and St. Aubyn.

After the pile up in heat three Gemmel drive around the outside of St. Aubyn to take the lead and then on to win from Aiden Davidson and Cory Mathers

This weekend is an important one for the Formula II and Saloon drivers and hopefully it will be an exciting one.

On Saturday the Formula II drivers head to Crimond for their World Championship qualifying round plus the BriSCA Challenge trophy whilst on Sunday it’s all go at the Racewall where the Formula IIs have their second World Championship qualifying round.

However, their Final is also their Scottish Championship with the defending champion Gordon Moodie going for his tenth win.

Not to be outdone the Saloon drivers have their Scottish Championship with Ian McLaughlin hoping to make it three in a row, whilst the Ministox drivers have their Thistle Garage trophy up for grabs.

The Crimond meeting starts at 4pm whilst it is a 1.30pm start at the Racewall.