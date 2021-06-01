Ticket ballot system to be introduced for 150th Open Championship at St Andrews

The Old Course will host the 150th Open Championship next year. Pic by John Stewart

The R&A says it expects demand for tickets to the historic championship to be high so has announced that a ballot system is set to be introduced.

The governing body says the introduction of a ballot for tickets is deemed the fairest and most equitable way of ensuring golf fans from around the world have the chance to secure their place at the world-renowned Old Course between 10-17 July next year.

Hospitality for the event has been on sale since last year, with 85 per cent of packages already sold.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “This is a momentous occasion for golf as well as The Open and one which sports fans everywhere are looking forward to enormously.

"The 150th Open will give fans the opportunity to be part of a unique and unparalleled celebration at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews.

“We expect exceptional demand to be part of these celebrations and the ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world’s most revered and renowned sporting events.”

The ticket ballot will run from Thursday, July 1 to Monday, October 4 giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to register.

First played in 1860, The Open has been graced by golf’s greatest champions including Tom Morris, the grandfather of golf, Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

Ticket prices for the 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

As part of its commitment to encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open, The R&A has confirmed that free tickets will be available to children through the Kids go Free programme.

Half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

For full information on ticketing arrangements, please visit www.TheOpen.com