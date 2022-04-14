Tigers Woods' entry adds even more excitement to 150th Open

Tiger Woods will continue his love affair with The Open and St Andrews this summer. Pic by Michael Gillen

Anticipation for the historic major didn’t need a shot in the arm, but it got one anyway when three-time champion golfer of the year Tiger Woods confirmed, following his Masters appearance, that he would indeed tee it up at the home of golf.

Woods’ hadn’t played competitive golf ahead of the Masters after sustaining serious leg injuries in a car crash in February last year.

In typical fashion, though, he made an impact at Augusta, opening with a 71 while others floundered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the weekend cut and finished in 47th place at the first major of the year which was won by Scottie Scheffler.

Following his final round Woods didn’t confirm when he would next compete but did make it clear he had his eye on the Open Championship at his “favourite course in the world”.

“I have a lot of work to do,” he told Sky Sports.

“The endurance in the leg wasn’t very good.

"That’s one of the things we’re going to have to work on and see what the schedule is.

“As I alluded to in a number of press conferences, I won’t be playing a full schedule ever again.

"And so it’ll just be the big events.

“I don’t know if I will play (May’s PGA Championship) Southern Hills or not, but I am looking forward to St Andrews.

"That is something that is near and dear to my heart, and I've won two Opens there.

“It's the Home of Golf and it's my favourite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one, but anything in between that, I don't know.”

Woods’ first and second Open wins each came at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005 respectively, before he lifted the Claret Jug again at Royal Liverpool in 2006.

His winning margin of eight shots in 2000 remains the biggest at The Open in the last 100 years.

Woods carded rounds of 71 and 74 at Augusta to make the weekend before recording Saturday and Sunday cards both of 78.