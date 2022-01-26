Title wins and personal bests for Fins Swimming Club youngsters

The young Fins who took competed at the Scottish East District Championships; back row (l-r) Steven Pate, Erin Taylor and Mark Scott, front row (l-r) Ethan Pate, Irys Blair and Adam Selbie.

The swimmers competed in a total of twenty-seven swims from which they achieved three district titles plus a new Fins club record.

In addition, they also won three silver and three bronze medals and had seven other top 10 finishes.

The twenty-seven swims also produced 22 PBs, an improvement rate of just over 81 per cent.

The events for round 1 consisted of a 50m in each of the four individual strokes plus a 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

Top swimmer for Fins was Adam Selbie who will be 12 this year and competed in the 11/12 boys’ category.

Adam won all three titles, although he did have to share the 50m backstroke title with Luke Thomson of Bathgate, when the electronic timing failed to separate them, even down to one hundredth of a second, with both boys recording a time of 36.43 seconds.

Adam’s other two titles came in the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley. Both were won by a much more comfortable margin.

In addition to his three titles Adam also won silver in both the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly, and a bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

The new club record was set in the 50m breaststroke by Erin Taylor, 17 and over girls, and in another close final where the first three were separated by just 0.5 of a second, Erin took the bronze medal.

In the heats, despite recording a PB, Erin fell short of the record by just five one-hundredths of a second but another 0.41 second improvement in the final secured the record which had been held by Ashley Warrender since October 2003 which was recorded at the old Glenrothes Pool.

Erin’s time of 34.51 improved the record by 0.36 seconds and she also finished seventh in the 400m freestyle.

The remaining silver medal was won by Ethan Pate, 11/12 boys, in the 400m freestyle. However, Ethan will be 11 this year so will still be in the same category next year.

He also finished as first reserve for the final of the 50m Breaststroke and second reserve for the 50m freestyle.

The final bronze medal was won by Irys Blair 11/12 girls who had had an excellent swim in the 400m freestyle to secure the bronze.

Irys also finished in sixth place in the 50m backstroke.

The other two finalists were Steven Pate, 15 years boys, who finished in fourth place in the 50m breaststroke, and Mark Scott, 16 years boys who was fifth – 50m breaststroke, sixth – 50m butterfly, seventh – 400m freestyle and was first reserve for the 50m freestyle.