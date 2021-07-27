Tokyo Olympics: Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson misses out on a medal

Kathleen Dawson competes in the Women's 100m Backstroke (Pic: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old finished sixth in the final of the Women’s 100m Backstroke.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown took the gold medal, setting a new Olympic record of 57.47secs in the process.

She already holds the world record of 57.45 seconds.

Canada's Kylie Masse finished in second place with Regan Smith of the USA taking bronze.

Dawson came in on 58.70 seconds.

Despite her disappointment she has another chance of taking a medal when she competes in the medley relay races.