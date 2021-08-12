Tommy Fleetwood amongst the first to commit to Dunhill's 20th celebrations

Tommy Fleetwood is amongst the first of what will be many star names to enter this year's Dunhill

The unique European Tour event, famous for its pro-am team championship, which regularly attracts A-list stars of film, TV and sport, had to delay its celebrations last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the country beginning to ease out of Covid-19 related lockdown restrictions towards the end of last summer, the logistics of hosting the event across its three venues, while also flying in players and amateurs from all over the globe, simply made it unfeasible.

The big names are already throwing their names into the ring to compete with Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from representing Great Britain at the Olympics in Tokyo, confirming he’ll compete at the Dunhill’s 20th running.

Fleetwood, who has finished runner-up twice in the competition, and is the current holder of the team championship with Ogden Phipps, is among the early entries for the tour event staged at three of the greatest links courses in the world, the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from September 30 to October 3.

Robert MacIntyre, the leading Scot in the world rankings, who has made a stunning breakthrough into the upper levels of golf in the last two years, is also in the field along with world number 22 Tony Finau, hoping to deliver the first American victory in the championship.

MacIntyre said: “St Andrews is a very special place.

"I was brought up playing on links golf courses, so the event suits me. We get the chance to play on three fantastic courses. It’s a fun week and I have my entire family and friends from Oban with me, which is something that doesn’t happen too much on tour.”

Frenchman Victor Perez, who has held the trophy for two years after the 2020 championship did not take place, will be back to defend.

Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews for over 35 years through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and previously the Alfred Dunhill Cup.