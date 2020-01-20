Top 15 place for Kingsbarns in new industry poll

Kingbarns’ ever growing reputation as one of the world’s finest golf courses has been confirmed by a recent poll.

Golfscape, a worldwide online golf course tee time reservation service, pulled together an extensive panel of industry leaders to create its World’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2020.

The full list was released recently.

The golf courses featured in the official ranking offer experiences to remember for a lifetime, from beach resorts to coastal gems like we have in this part of the world.

Given its place as the Home of Golf, Scottish courses featured prominently in the list - and there were few higher than the booming north east Fife course.

Kingsbarns was listed in 13th place with the Old Course in St Andrews the only Scottish course finishing higher in sixth.

Castle Stuart Golf Links (79), The Championship Course at Carnoustie Golf Links (48), The Championship Course at Cruden Bay Golf Club (39), The West Links at North Berwick Golf Club (17) and The Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry (15) were the other Scottish courses making the final 100.

Of Kingsbarns, the report publishers said: “Set along the charming North Sea coastline, Kingsbarns offers traditional Scottish links golf just seven miles from St Andrews.

“Additionally, the course is the annual co-host for European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, presenting players with a majestic sea view from each hole.”

golfscape read the full article here