Top 15 places in European Tour opener for Connor Syme and Calum Hill

North east Fife golfer Connor Syme has made a terrific start to his European Tour campaign.

The 24-year-old wasted little time after being promoted from the Challenge Tour just a couple of weeks ago by taking part in the main tour’s first event of the season, the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Clearly keen to get some points on the board early on, Connor played some steady stuff and scored well, eventually finishing in a tie for eleventh place.

Rounds of 69, 75, 73 and 69 helped him to his high finish which certainly gets the campaign off to a positive start.

The championship enjoyed a thrilling final day with overnight leader Pablo Larrazabal appearing to have thrown his advantage away while the likes of Joel Sjoholm and Wil Besseling battled it out for top spot.

But Spaniard Larrazabal came roaring back in the final few holes to clinch the title.

Also competing was Kinross pro Calum Hill.

Making his debut as a European Tour card holder, Calum, a former member of Aberdour GC, made the cut comfortably and also managed to grab some early season points.

Rounds of 73, 73, 71 and 70 helped him to a 13th place finish.

The European Tour points pursuit continues this week when Calum and Connor make the journey to compete at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open.

The event will be the final played by both golfers before rejoining the tour when it resumes early in the new year.