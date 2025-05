Kirkcaldy Wizards at the Scurry Around Devilla Forest festival on Sunday (Photo: Kirkcaldy Wizards)

​Friday’s QA 5K, a road race comprising seven loops of the grounds of Dunfermline’s Queen Anne High School hosted by the city’s PH Racing Club, offered opportunity aplenty for personal bests, thanks to the flatness of its course, and the many Fife Athletic Club runners in attendance took full advantage.

​Rolf Gunnemann