Top wrestling talent in action in Fife at Truth Or Dare 3

Andy Roberts (third right) with The Par, Kate Calloway, Frank Gallo and Hunter Samson

Around 200 fans are expected to watch a wealth of exciting wrestling talent in action during six bouts at Leven’s Truth Nightclub tomorrow (Thursday) at Live Pro Wrestling – Truth Or Dare 3.

Run by PWR Pro Wrestling, the night will feature several stars including Glasgow-based trio Gallus – brothers Joe and Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang (Barry Young) – respective PWR Pro male and female club champions Tommy Kartel and Kate Calloway; and Fife fighter Frank Gallo who calls himself Methil’s son.

PWR Pro Wrestling owner Andy Roberts, of East Wemyss, a wrestler for 19 years who has performed all over the world and could be on tonight’s bill, told the Fife Free Press: “This show is exciting not only for the crowd but for the wrestlers, a lot of whom are based out of Fife and train at Power Pro in Glenrothes.

"I've been coaching them since 2019, so the excitement of potentially being in there with a wrestler that's been wrestling in WWE for the last 10 years could boost them onto bigger things.

New Wave Midlands star Jacob North chokes Frank Gallo on the ropes

"The show is just a slightly different concept. Usually with wrestling shows we announce matches, so you'll get five or six bouts on the night, we announce the matches ahead of time and you find out what you're coming to see.

"We do Truth or Dare every September and we run it a little bit like a game show. We have over 20 wrestlers who want to be a part of it and then on the night we're going to have a digital roulette wheel spin, randomly picking wrestlers to fight each other.

"We then open an envelope. If it's ‘Truth’ then it's normal wrestling rules but if it's ‘Dare’ you get a stipulation.

"That stipulation could be a street fight or a no disqualification."

Former WWE star Big Damo hoists PWR Pro champion Tommy Kartel

Roberts would like to be drawn to fight his student Ryan Paterson from Burntisland, whose wrestling name is Patty.

He added: “We have a progressive training system at our school, which you can start from as young as five years old in our wee wrestlers class, move into our juniors and then into our adults.

"Patty's our first student who's made his way through our entire training system. He's now just turned 17 and is an absolute sensation, like a phenomenon. He's one in a million.

"I'd really like to get a chance to get in there with him and kind of test him, but also it'll be really nice for me to stand across the ring from him.”

Fans' favourites Daisy Jenkins and Aerin Taylor square off

When asked what his top achievement in wrestling has been, Roberts - who turns 37 years old on Friday – said: “I've worked with the WWE on five occasions now, which was really exciting for me.

"But I do feel still my biggest achievement is the training academies that we have in Glenrothes and Livingston. And the talent that we're producing.”

Described as being central Scotland's premium wrestling training facility with locations in both Fife and West Lothian, PWR Pro Wrestling is run by Andy’s wife Hannah.

With the first bout on tomorrow’s card starting at 6.30pm, Truth Or Dare 3 has a very limited number of general admission tickets priced £10.95 each available. See Tinyurl.com/truthordare3

Roberts said: "We've sold out all our shows over the last three years. But this show sells out really quickly because I think people are excited about the possibilities of who's going to wrestle.”