Tough test in Saudi for Connor Syme and Calum Hill

Connor Syme and Calum Hill tee it up this week as part of a star studded field at the Saudi International.

Ryder Cup stars and Major winners make up the entry list, along with the local pair, who are aiming to build on positive starts to this season’s European Tour campaign.

Connor, from Drumoig, goes into the tournament after a short break from the tour but sitting in a healthy 48th place on the Race to Dubai rankings, having played three events. Kinross pro Calum has played one event more and is 68th.

All eyes will be on Saudi this week when the pair compete at the lucrative tournament at King Abdullah Economic City.

To make a dent in the tournament both will have to be at their best with the cream of the sport also involved.

World number one Brooks Koepka, defending champion Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Bernd Wiesberger and reigning Open Champion Shane Lowry, amongst others, are heading to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Johnson claimed victory by two shots during the inaugural event last year.

Connor opens his event in a group with Jack Singh Brar and Juenghun Wang while Calum is joined by Adrian Otaegui and Antoine Rozner.