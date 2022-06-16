Tour win for Jamie McLeary

Fife golfer Jamie McLeary

McLeary, a professional based at Thornton Golf Club, shot a 3 under par 68, to win by one shot from amateur Ross Naismith in the fifth event on this year’s tour, which was played at Murcar Links, Aberdeen.

Mcleary found himself 5 under par after six holes after eagling the par five fourth.

However a double bogey on the par four 18th resulted in a final score of 68.

“I thought I’d blown it with that double on 18 so was delighted and relieved to win,” said McLeary following his win.

"The course is not the longest but it can play very tough in the wind.”

After his 12th place finish, Drumoig amateur Alan Berrington now leads the order of merit by 1.5 points from professional John Henry who did not make the trip to the north east.

The top six professionals and the top six amateurs from the end of season order of merit will compete at the grand final at Dumbarnie on Sunday, October 23.

The sixth event on the tour is underway at Murrayshall and runs until Sunday, June 26.

The tour has been a huge success since it was introduced a couple of years ago.

It was created during the height of the pandemic when golfers were unable to travel far to compete.