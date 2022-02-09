Town's track hope Lewis Kirkaldy gets set for new season

St Andrews junior karter Lewis Kirkaldy travelled to Cumbria for a warm up race before the main championship season gets underway.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 1:28 pm
Lewis Kirkaldy is gearing up for a new season

Conditions ranged from light snow winds with a dry track for second heat to a change again for the final which was wet.

Lewis copped well with the changing conditions, qualifying in fourth, finishing second in the first heat and third in the second heat.

He made a good start in the final and built up a lead in the final only to spin on the fourth lap and undo all his hard work.

He continued on , though, and finished a credible third in a good quality field full of more experienced competitors.

