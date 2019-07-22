Track star Gordon Moodie wins 459th race final

Gordon Moodie was amongst the Formula II drivers who returned to Skegness where the last of the World Championship Qualifying rounds were taking place.

There were a few Scottish drivers in action hoping to get onto one of the semi-final grids which will be held at St Day on August 11.

At this stage Rob Mitchell and Andrew Palmer are equal on points with Moodie (Windygates) in third place but he should start one of the semis from the first row.

Amongst the Scots racing were Moodie, S. Burgoyne, Rennie, Scrimgeour and Dawson.

They were to suffer mixed fortunes with Moodie winning heat one with Rennie in sixth whilst in heat two Dawson was tenth. Scrimgeour was seventh in the consolation race.

The final was dominated by Moodie who went through to win the final, his 459th, from Liam Bentham and Henry King with Rennie in seventh place.

The Racewall is back in action on the 27th and what a mouth watering return meeting it promises to be.

The main feature will be without doubt the two litre saloon Scottish Championship and last year’s was a cracker.

Twice Ross Watters (Leven) had a useful lead only for race suspensions to see his lead slip away.

In the end there was a four car dice for the lead with Ian McLaughlin (Auchterarder) and Graeme Shevill (Motherwell) going down the back straight side by side.

Then Watters decided to play a late challenge with spectacular consequences.

McLaughlin hit the wall, Shevill went up the wall but as Watters eyed the inside line he was clipped by Luke Grief (Stenhousemuir).

As a result, McLaughlin kept his foot to the floor and used the wall to get around the bend whilst Watters, Shevill and Grief spun.

McLaughlin charged to the finish line but was almost caught by the defending champion Kyle Irvine (Glenrothes) on the run up to the flag.

There should be a big turnout of cars for the Scottish but the outcome of the race could well depend on the grid draw, which is a public one.

Often a red top driver draws pole position with a few slower drivers between him and the next star man.

The prostock drivers will be racing for their European Championship and that means a good sprinkling of drivers from Northern Ireland on the grid.

It could be anyone’s race this year with John Mason (Edinburgh), Ian Christie (Kirkcaldy) and Dean McGill (East Wemyss) amongst the Scottish hopefuls.

Also racing are the ORCi ministox and micro F2 drivers with the latter rolling out around 5.30pm to get the action started.