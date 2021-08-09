Track stars are on their way to Knockhill

With Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions differing from those in England, the recent news that the event would once again host capacity crowds has buoyed drivers, teams and fans alike, as the passionate support which descends on the circuit is set to return.

A longstanding favourite on the BTCC calendar, Knockhill is traditionally a source of memorable touring car action.

Following the latest rounds at Oulton Park, nine different drivers have now taken to the top step of the podium and, just over a third of the way through the 30-race campaign, it’s still all to play for amongst the 29 high-calibre contenders.

Fifer Rory Butcher, centre, is aiming to make his mark on his home track

Despite a testing weekend in Cheshire for both drivers, reigning champion Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram maintained their positions at the summit and second in the standings respectively.

Fresh off the back of a strong weekend all round in Cheshire, the BTCC’s trio of Scots will be aiming for home glory in front of a supportive Scottish crowd.

Fifer Rory Butcher, Gordon Shedden and Aiden Moffat all head north in bullish mood.

Butcher will be hoping his race two victory will be the first of many in his manufacturer-backed Toyota Corolla, while for Moffat – who enjoyed his best weekend of the campaign so far at Oulton Park – Knockhill could be the place to truly kick off his title tilt.