Tragedy overshadows Gordon Moodie’s win

At Birmingham Wheels Oval on Saturday night, Gordon Moodie (Windygates) won the GN Championship from Adam Rubery with Robbie Dawson in fourth place.

But things were overshadowed by a tragic accident at the track which claimed the life of one of the race sponsors, Mr Colin North.

Mr North was well known in motorsport circles with West Midlands Police confirming an investigation has been launched following the incident.

The Formula II season is now over and looking back there have been some close and exciting racing across th campaign.

New faces on the grid over the season were Raffaele Donofrio, Antony McAuliffe and Steven McClymont whilst regulars Kieran Howie, Jason and Adam Blacklock, Alex Gault and Stevie Forster were late starters.

Chris Burgoyne started the season in his shale car and then switched his tarmac car to Zetec power.

The driver who grabbed the headlines was Steven Burgoyne who won the Track Points Championship, the Chapman trophy and the FII Challenge before moving up to superstar status.

Liam Rennie won the James Clarke Cochrane trophy whilst Moodie won the Scottish Championship – his ninth, won the World Cup in Venray in the Netherlands, the World Championship semi-final at St. Day and then his third World Championship at Buxton.

The World Final was staged at Buxton and included a good turn out of Scottish drivers.

Moodie went through to successfully defend his title from Wim Peeters and Steven Gilbert.

At the Superbowl weekend S Burgoyne won the Pre 67 Grand National final.

The Formula II National Series Round was the last meeting of the season.

Nine of the 14 drivers turned up and along with the Scottish drivers provided some exciting racing on a wet and greasy track.

Moodie, Dawson and S. Burgoyne won the heats with Windygates racer Moodie winning the final from Middler and Burgoyne.

Wrench then went on to win the National Series at Belle Vue from Mickey Brennan and Charlie Guinchard.

The other open wheeled formula at the Racewall is the Micro F2 class which is open to youngsters between the ages of 7 to 11 years old.

Their cars are based on a scaled down version of Formula II with a small powered petrol engine.

The Micro F2s are a very useful stepping stone to drivers who want to continue racing and many a driver has moved up to the Ministox formula with success.

Ross McLaughlin, Jamie Dawson, Lewis Clark Burgoyne and Hannah Borthwick have all moved to the ministox and are getting used to their new formula.