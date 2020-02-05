Trail runners face tough terrain at Forfar course

Falkland Trail Runners were among the category prizes at the Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon, writes Shane Fenton.

The multi terrain race is a tough half marathon round the town of Forfar.

The race route contains a varied mixture of running surfaces from country park paths, tarmac, pavement, farm tracks, fields and bogs – and a water section which can be knee deep and ice cold.

First home of the eight strong FTR coningent was Tony Martin who placed runner up in the M60 category and 37th overall.

Also among the age group prizes was Susanne Lumsden who was third in the F40 category. There was also a third place for Rosemary Lee in the F60 classification.

The overall male and female race winners were James Britton, Carnethy HR 1:17.43 and Elspeth Berry, Unattached 1:30.24.

Results- 37th & 2nd M60 Tony Martin 1:37.11, 51st Andy Harley 1:40.53, 76th Daniel Kershaw 1:46.02, 79th & 3rd F40 Susanne Lumsden 1:46.19, 80th Mike Murdoch 1:46.28, 139th Sandy Milton 2:00.28, 183rd & 3rd F60 Rosemary Lee 2:30.20, 191st John Lee 2:54.30.

Four FTR members contested the Falkirk Eight hours Ultra race at a very wet Callendar Park. Elspeth Fay finished 68th overall and sixth F50 completing 22 laps and 39 miles in 7 hours 55 minutes 56 seconds.

Karen Campbell was 105th and 14th F50 while Kevin Funnell did 8 laps and 30 miles and Nessie Kirkbride 7 laps and 20 miles.

Glenrothes Triathlon Club were also represented in the race with Gareth Piggott covering 20 laps and 45 miles in 7 hours 56 minutes 35 seconds.