Treacherous conditions greet Leven racers

The weather was diabolical at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night with the drivers having to contend with thunder and lightning and at times very heavy rain showers.

As a result the track was wet and greasy and the drivers were seen running as close to the wall as possible to find grip.

There was one rollover and that came in the micro banger supreme race when a shunt all but blocked the track and with Stevie Allan trying to find a way through he ended up rolling his car and when it landed on all four wheel just drove away.

There were quite a few sorry looking bangers at the end of the meeting with a few only ready for the scrap yard.

For the second week in succession there were 21 Saloon drivers at the track including Savage whilst Ryan Muirhead was back in action.

Local drivers in action were Ross Watters (Leven) and Alex Cunningham (Leven).

Jordan Cassie was the first to show when heat one started with Dick tucked in behind.

Barry Glen retired as Ross Forrest caught and passed Dick.

James Letford moved into third but had a pack of cars behind and there was some swapping of places over the next few laps.

Watters got the better of the exchanges to appear in second but Cassie was still clear and he went through to win from Watters and Graeme Shevill with Dick eighth and E Mathieson ninth.

At the start to heat two Holly Glen, Tam Rutherford Snr and Kevin Letford were spinners as Cassie led.

Shevill spun and then a few laps later spun with Savage. However there was a stoppage after Dick had been shunted into the wall and needed assistance out of his car. Cassis still led but he was sent spinning as Watters went into the lead.

Once there he went through to win from Russell, Tam Rutherford Jnr and E. Mathieson.

Glen and Forrest were early spinners when the final started with Dick the initial leader but within a couple of laps E Mathieson had forced his way into the lead.

James Letford was making up ground but he had the red grade drivers catching.

Savage spun and was collected by Shevill with Paul Honeyman moved ahead with Watters in close order.

E Mathieson spun out of the lead with J. Letford taking over but P. Honeyman was closing the gap each lap.

As the laps decreased so too did the gap between the first three and they were nose to tail at the start to the last lap J Letford was still ahead as the cars exited the pit bend but P Honeyman had the inside line.

The charge to the finish line was something else with the Letford car being squeezed against the wall and with both P Honeyman and Watters spinning across the line he was declared the winner with Dick fifth and E Mathieson seventh.

Amongst those racing in the Prostocks was Dean McGill (East Wemyss).

Lee Kopacz went on to win the opening heat from John Jackson, Robert Hamilton and McGill.

In heat two Kopacz again came out on top again from Jackson with McGill third and Christie fourth.

Jackson led the final from start to finish winning from Kopacz and McGill with Christie again in fourth place.

When the season restarts in three weeks it promises to be an exciting one starting off the two litre saloon drivers contesting their Scottish Championship with the prostock drivers having a European Championship to decide.

The one everyone wants to see is the Saloon World Championship held on August 17 and the Raymond Gunn Tribute race the following day.