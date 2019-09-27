Tributes paid to Bill Peatman. stalwart of Kirkcaldy motorcycle club

Tributes have beene paid to Bill Peatman, a long-standing menber of Kirkcaldy District Motorcycle Club, who has passed away.

He died on September 18, aged 84

Bill Peatman, Kirkcaldy District Motorcycle Club

Bill was a valued club member from the early 1950s, a supporter of its cometition and social events, and a cheery face among the many ex racers who attended the shows.

Born in 1935, he was the younger son of the late Alfred and Margaret Peatman, and beloved brother of Helen and the late Alf Jnr.

The ‘AE Peatman & Sons Motorcycle and Light Car Garage’ was the gathering place for many local racers and enthusiasts, and Bill and Alf inspired many young lads to take up the sport, giving freely of their time and skills to help them on their way.

Raised into a motorcycle racing family where his father was a very successful sand racing exponent, Bill and older brother were soon encouraged on to two wheels.

Bill favoured the smaller classes which suited his smaller stature.

Racing at all of the Scottish circuits of the ‘fifties and ‘sixties; Errol, Gask and Crimond, Bill’s favourite circuit was Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, where he and Alf were very successful.

They won many races in the 125cc and 200cc classes, and although Bill raced a 350cc Gold Star for a period before campaigning a 350cc Manx Norton - notably in the Newcomers Race in 1957 - his love was of the Bantams, Tiger Cubs and MVs.

Bill served his apprenticeship as a motorcycle mechanic at County Motors in Kirkcaldy.

He was then called into National Service in the RAF at Ludford Magna where he shared his training with a few fellow motorcycle racers and “enjoyed every minute”, getting to share their visits the English racing circuits during his off duty time.

A gifted engineer and a kind and gentle man, Bill always welcomed his friends along for a chat, especially after Alf’s passing in 2014, and many pleasant hours were spent ‘talking bikes’.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in ‘Almara’ in Kirkcaldy.

His funeral was held in Kirkcaldy on Friday.