Trio of Glenrothes Boxing Club stars win belts in London

The Glenrothes Boxing Club contingent who competed at the London ABA International Belt Tournament

Kirkcaldy-born fighter Reo Martin added to his burgeoning reputation by landing the 63kg title at last weekend’s London ABA International Belt Tournament.

Reo, 14, who had a unaminous points win over English scrapper John William Smith after three rounds, joined fellow Glenrothes Boxing Club fighters Lauren White and Chloe Weir in being victorious at Europe’s biggest belt championship which featured 120 finals and saw all champions receive a belt.

Reo’s proud dad John told the Fife Free Press: "Reo’s combination shots were landing and his footwork was really good as well.

"He's been working on that with Levi (club coach Levi Sweeney) in the gym, so it was good to see it coming off.

Glenrothes fighters with John Martin (left) and Levi Sweeney (right)

“I think he really wanted to win this one, especially with the belts that they were giving out. And it's one of the biggest European tournaments, so he was delighted to win that, really buzzing.

"Reo had actually beaten the same opponent the week before in a Scotland select versus England select match in Dundee.”

On the overall performance of Glenrothes Boxing Club members in London, John added: “It was a great effort. We took six boxers down, we got three gold belts and two silver medals.

"It's great to see them actually going out there and winning some titles, because they all work so hard in the gym.

"I go in and I watch them and the effort they're putting in and the dedication is second to none.

"I think in terms of what we won in London and in terms of the gold medals and the silver medals, we must be one of the highest clubs in that tournament for awards.

"Our fighters are thriving at the moment.

"Since GBC joined Boxing Alliance, the fighters have been busy. They've been out most weekends.

"So they've been active. It's good to see them starting to win some medals as well.”

Reo is in boxing action again this Saturday as he will be representing his country in a Scotland v England match at Parkhead. The teenager is dropping to 60kg for this fight.

John said: “Reo is going to have to get settled back down to 60kg. He's got a tough week ahead of him.”