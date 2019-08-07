Trio of north east Fife golfers in action for Scotland

There’s plenty of local interest in Scotland’s boys’, girls’ and ladies’ teams competing at the 2019 Home Internationals.

Taking place at Ashburnham Golf Club in Wales, from August 6-8, the Scottish Boys’ team includes Aamar Saleem, based at the New Golf Club St Andrews.

The girls and ladies’ events are held at Downfield Golf Club in Scotland between August 7-9.

The Scotland girls’ includes recently crowned Scottish Girls Amateur Champion, Katy Alexander, who came out on top of a strong field at Blairgowrie in July.

Alexander is joined by local golfer Evanna Hynd, Lundin.

The women’s team includes Chloe Goadby, St Regulus.

In 2018, the Scotland Ladies’ team were the winners of the Home Internationals, beating Ireland 6-3 in the final.