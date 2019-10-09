Truants launch some friendly fire at the Missiles

Four of the five St Andrews teams were engaged in round one of the Secondary Shield, which is not open to first division teams.

Truants opened the hostilities against Missiles at Forthill on the last day of September.

Being a division above, Truants were under pressure to perform.

All was going well indeed, with Knut Radmer and Sascha Roschy taking the first two points, until Lee Nixon (Missiles) stunned Graham Wood (Truants) in five sets for a well-earned point.

Fortunately, there was no further slip-up from Truants who swept the rest of the matches to win 8-1.

Swots were hoping for a similarly strong result at home against Squires, benefiting from the same advantage as Truants.

And they even managed to outperform the latter, winning all nine matches for the loss of only two sets.

Prospects (Div 3) had the toughest opening draw as they faced Comets.

The former had a great night, and were leading 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 thanks to great wins from Sandy Pearson (2 victories) and Louis MacLeod (1 victory).

However, Comets always managed to level the score to 1-1. 2-2 and finally 3-3 before eventually taking the lead 4-3 and securing overall victory at 5-3.

Finally, New Kids (Div 2) were also against a lower division team: Duffers (Div 3).

On paper New kids should have had an easy night, but they were made to work hard all night.

They were able to grab the first three points, but two of these in the deciding set.

Indeed, Ian Brumwell was very much on the back foot, 10-6 behind in the final set against Andy Reid, but he saved four match points in a row and concluded with the next two rallies to win 12-10.

Kong Wan (New Kids) was also taken to five sets by Andy but wasn’t so fortunate and lost 11-3.

The two Ians (Smith and Brumwell) snatched the last two points they needed, but New kids will be aware the generous score line 5-1 is not a true reflection of the match and they need to do better in the next round to stay in the competition.