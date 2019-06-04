'True gentleman' Connor Law passes away, aged just 26

Tributes have been pouring in overnight for Glenrothes Boxing Club's Connor Law, who has sadly passed away.

Connor, an outstanding amateur and undefeated pro, was described as a "true gentleman both inside and outside of the ring" by the club where he trained.

In a celebrated career, the fighter, from Kelty, was a former Scottish Elite champion and represented his country at several international competitions including the prestigious Finnish Tammer tournament which he won in 2013.

A statement released by Glenrothes Boxing Club on Monday evening said: "It's with the heaviest of hearts Glenrothes Boxing Club mourns the passing of Connor Law.

"Connor was one of the most talented up and coming boxers with a bright future ahead of him.

"He was nothing short of a true gentleman both inside and outside of the ring.

"He was a pleasure to train and always made time to help others in the gym.

"He was a massive part of the G.B.C family and will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"Rest easy champ."

Connor fought 13 times in the professional ranks - winning each bout - four by way of KO.

He was highly respected in the sport, despite his young age, with his fellow boxers taking to social media to pay their own tributes.

Scotland's Josh Taylor, a world title holder, said: "Gutted to hear the terrible news about a good friend of mine & a great guy. Rest in peace brother."

Celtic super middleweight champ Tommy Philbin was another to pay his respects.

He Tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear the news about one of life’s good real good guys. RIP Connor Law."

Lochend Boxing Club said Connor would be a huge loss to the sport, saying: "We are utterly devastated to hear the sad news this evening. Connor Law a talented young gent who was respected by everyone inside and outside the ring. A pleasure to know. RIP Connor."