Try curling at Kirkcaldy's Fife Ice Arena

There will be three sessions, including a Junior and Family one which is free.

Most of the equipment required will be supplied by the rink, but those attending are asked to bring are a clean pair of rubber soled trainers or tennis shoes, an extra pair of socks, loose fitting trousers – preferably not jeans – and layers of warm loose fitting clothes.

The participants will be taught the basics of the game of Curling by qualified RCCC coaches and the main emphasis of the night is having fun while enjoying a new sport.

A curling taster session at Fife Ice Arena (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

After the Try Curling sessions anyone who is keen to learn more about the sport will have the chance to take part in a follow up Novice Curling Course, held over three nights which will give them a more comprehensive knowledge of the sport and gain the skills to confidently play a game of curling.

They will also play a quick game of curling on each of the three nights.

The Try Curling sessions on Tuesday are: Juniors – 4.15pm-5.15pm (free); Open – 5.45pm-6.45pm and 6.45pm-7.45pm (£5.00)

The Novice Curling Course is held over three evening sessions on Tuesday January 18, Tuesday, January 25 and Tuesday, February 1.

All session run from 5.45pm-7.45pm.

The cost for the Novice Curling Course is £30 for the block of three.