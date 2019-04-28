Turkish delight for Fife golfer Connor Syme

Drumoig's Connor Syme held his nerve in a nail biting play-off to record his first win in the pro ranks at the Turkish Airlines Challenge.

The 23-year-old went into the final day's play tucked in behind the leaders before making his move, shooting a 67 force a play-off with Italian Francesco Laporta.

The two finished the event locked on 23 under par but it was Connor who took the title after a birdie on the first play-off hole.

He was showered with water in celebration by his compatriots after securing victory and he believes this win justifies his decision to play in Turkey, and not in Morocco at the Trophée Hassan II.

“It’s massive, I’m absolutely thrilled,” he said.

“A few people might have been thinking why I hadn’t gone to Morocco this week so it was good to justify my decision to come here and win. I’m absolutely delighted and it sets me up for the season so hopefully it’s just the start.

“Of all the holes, I probably wouldn’t have wanted to play 18 because I’ve not really got a club for it. I’ve got a five wood in the bag this week but that brings the bunker into play off the left, so I just had to hit four iron.

“I had 190 yards in regular play and it was right in between and eight and a seven for me because it’s a little bit down breeze, so I had to hit eight and try and draw it and didn’t quite get it right, so I holed a good putt for par.

“There in the play-off, I had 196 yards and it was very quick, I just pulled seven because it was the shot I’d been practising on the range and it was the right shot at the right time, so I’m delighted.”

The win in the first Challenge Tour event of the season sets down a huge marker by Connor as he aims to win back his European Tour card at the first time of asking.

With victory in Turkey, he jumps straight to the top of the Challenge Tour Rankings with 32,000 points, while Laporta is second with 22,000.

The Challenge Tour now heads to Spain for the Challenge de España at Izki Golf, Urturi.