Turnout of 13 not unlucky for Fife coastal run contingent

Paul Harkins competed in the six-mile Falkland Hill Race, finishing 27th in a time of 60:49

In addition to the customary parkrun tourism, there were runners competing in the local Falkland Hill and Donkey Brae races.

The home Kirkcaldy parkrun saw impressive results for both experienced runners and new recruits.

Kevin Wallace finished first in a time of 17:56.

Charles Sutherland-Baird, Sandra Aitken, Paul Sutherland, Bryce Aitken and David Shepherd at St.Andrews parkrun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also personal bests for Harry Godson, who ran a time of 24:10; Lewis Deacon, with 27:00; and Heather Kinninmonth, hot on the heels of her Perth PB last week, with 30:21.

Elsewhere in Fife, there was a healthy representation of Fife AC and Wizards at St Andrews parkrun.

Jamie Lessels finished first in 16:25 time. Bryce Aitken ran a sub-20-minute time of 19:51. Sandra Aitken was in fine fettle, finishing in 24:37. Youngster Charles Sutherland-Baird ran with grandad Paul Sutherland (24:47) and achieved a 24:42 time. David Shepherd ran 25:54. There was also a course PB for Caitlin Grieve of 31:30.

At Dunfermline parkrun, there was a first-place finish for Alistair Gudgin in 16:32, and there was another Fife AC runner on the virtual podium as Daniel Hale finished third with a time of 19:08.

Andy Harley finished 24th at Donkey Brae in a time of 48:14 (Photo: Gordon Donnachie)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the west of Fife, there was also a healthy turnout of Wizards at Lochore Meadows. Mark Gowans (27:36), Judith Arnstein (29:03), Chris Murphy (29:31), James Paterson (30:41), Sharon Murphy (40:43) and Derek Adamson (59:17) all completed the Lochore run.

Venturing across the Tay Bridge, a group of Wizards ran the Camperdown parkrun. Claire Doak achieved a course PB of 29:21. There were also completed Parkruns for Claire Jurecki (34:47), Sam Forsberg (37:27) and Adele Clevely (41:54).

Leanne Spence (33:36) ran the Auldcathie district parkrun in Winchburgh, West Lothian. Keen parkrun adventurer Nick Brian (26:22) added another to his collection at Pollok in Glasgow. Greg Wilson (24:53) ventured to the trail-based Faskally Forest parkrun in Pitlochry.

Venturing down south to Oxford was Adam Payne, who ran the Horspath parkrun in 31:03. Eleanor Murray made the most of a trip to the Emerald Isle by running a time of 24:13 at the Royal Canal Parkrun in Kilcock.

Claire Jurecki, Sam Forsberg, Adele Clevely and Claire Doak at Camperdown parkrun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Fife AC runners competed in the six-mile Falkland Hill Race, which has an elevation gain of 1,844ft and climbs up East Lomond.

Simon Anetts achieved an eighth-place finish in 51:09. There was also a strong showing by Paul Harkins, who finished 27th in 60:49.

Thirteen Wizards and Fife AC runners took part in the Donkey Brae seven-mile mixed terrain race along sections of the Fife coastal path between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay.

Fife AC hot shot Andrew Thomson claimed first place in 38:22. Clubmate Stephen Clark also achieved a top-10 finish in 43:57. Andy Harley achieved a three-minute course PB and a 24th-placed finish with 48:14. Hot on his heels, just one position and nine seconds behind Harley was Gary Whitton. Stuart Goodfellow clocked 58:12.