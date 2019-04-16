Tyson Fury announces live show in Fife

Tyson Fury is coming to Fife for a special live show.

The biggest name in boxing will be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, July 6 as part of a UK tour.

Tickets went on sale this morning – starting at £35 up to £175 for a personal meet and greet

The former world champ, nicknamed the Gypsy King, is one of the sport’s most colourful and controversial characters.

He will be on stage to talk about his career which took him to the very top, and how he bounced back from problems with drink and recreational drugs.

Fury’s Fife appearance is just one of three in Scotland as part of his tour.

Ticket from the box office on (01383) 740384, or HERE– at www.alhambradunfermline.com