The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships get underway in Glasgow, but cover a huge part of the country across 11 days of competition for no fewer than 13 titles. The biggest impact on the Kingdom will be in west Fife on Sunday as the men's elite road race takes place.

The men’s elite race starts in Edinburgh around 10:00am and the Queensferry Crossing forms part of its route to Glasgow. Also affected are the M90, A985 and A876. There will also be closures on local roads in Rosyth, Torryburn, Newmills, Low Valleyfield, Culross and Kincardine.

The M90 will close at the M9 J1A slip at around 8:45AM with the M90 J1A at Queensferry expecting to close around one hour later to protect riders and allow the race to pass safely across the bridge. The A90 Northbound from the Barnton Junction, Edinburgh will be closed from around 9:30am until cyclists are over the Queensferry Crossing.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge is part of the route and will be closed for a short duration in the morning from around 10:20 for 30 – 45 minutes. This will limit road connections north and south of the Forth. Police motorcycles will travel ahead of the riders and will stop traffic as required to allow the race to progress. Drivers have been urged to delay their journeys if at all possible as roads will be closed until all cyclists have passed safely. T