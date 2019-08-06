Ultra test for Falkland runners at Fort William

Half a dozen Falkland Trail Runners took part in the Devil O the Highlands Race.

The 42 mile ultra event takes place along the West Highland Way from Tyndrum to Fort William.

The FTR finishing times were Paul Hammond 8h 34m 11s, Karen Bayne 9h 18m 59s, Kevin Funnel 9h 41m 54s, Susie Harley 10h 00m 04s, Angela Taylor 10h.00m.04s, Daniel Kershaw 10h 26m 42s.

The previous day Daniel ran the Run Mhor Marathon from Callander along with fellow Skwerl Graeme Braid.

Daniel finished in 4h 27m followed by Graeme in 5h 23m..

Club veteran Bill Duff ran the Loch Morlich 10k finishing in 60m 39s.

It was another good weekend for John Thomson on the Highland games circuit.

At Inverkeithing John won the open 1600 metres handicap then the following day at the Bridge of Allan Games he finished runner up behind Jack Wood, Ilkley Harriers again in the 1600 metres.