'Unique test' of Black Rock 5 7km race in Kinghorn
Combining road, sand and wading in water around a piper on the namesake Black Rock, runners then retraced their steps towards an undulating finish.
Winner was Moorfoot Hill Runners’ Thomas Hilton in 22:37, 25 seconds faster than runner-up Tom Martyn of Corstorphine AAC, whose clubmate Julian Barrable was third in 23:10.
Other Fife AC runners finishing in the top 100 included: Jamie Lessels (6th in 23:46), Michael Sanderson (7th in 23:52), Ruan Van Rensburg (12th in 24:33), Ben Kinninmonth (16th in 24:44), Marcas MacFarlane (37th in 26:33 for third male junior), Scott McClung (41st in 26:52), Jamie Greig (42nd in 26:52), Nico Van Rensburg (51st in 27:35), Colin McMorrin (62nd in 28:24), Ryan Dunning (70th in 28:36), Ryan Gray (77th in 28:52) and Panashe Kwajiya (87th in 29:01).
Meanwhile, Fife AC’s Jamie Lessels finished second in last midweek’s 4.5-mile multi terrain Strathkinness to Blebocraigs race in 24:40.
Other Fife times included: Ruan Van Rensburg (6th in 26:27), Scott McClung (7th in 26:35), Tim Kinnaird (13th in 29:11), Dave Clark (16th in 29:58), Vince MacPherson (18th in 30:10), Rhona Van Rensburg (second female and 19th overall in 30:15), Ailsa
Cruickshanks (third female in 31:00), Paul Harkins (24th in 31:53), John MacPherson (25th in 32:15), Tony Martin (first male 70 and 26th overall in 32:19), Heather Anderson (first female 40 and 30th overall in 32:58), David Place (first male 60 and 34th overall in 33:26), Margaret Martin (first female 60 and 44th overall in 35:12), Merce Torres (45th in 35:23), Neil Gray (56th in 37:06), Stephen Dickson (59th in 37:32), Innes Bracegirdle (68th in 40:11) and Fiona Walker (81st in 46:03).