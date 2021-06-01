Uni's pride as Olympian Alan Sinclair is appointed

Boat club students with Olympian Alan Sinclair

It’s a massive coup for the facility with Sinclair arriving with a ten-year career rowing for Great Britain behind him, joining the uni from the Leander Club rowing team.

He started his rowing career at Inverness rowing club aged 14, before joining the student team at the University of Aberdeen, and then the Leander Club in Henley-on-Thames.

It was there that he broke into the GB coaching team and joined them in 2012.

Sinclair made his Olympic debut at Rio in 2016, finishing fourth in the final of the men’s pair, and was also on the podium at two successive world championships, in 2014 and 2015.

On his new appointment at the University, Sinclair said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as director of rowing and am honoured and excited to become a part of this ambitious, dedicated and close-knit team.

"I am looking forward to using my experience to enable the athletes to make the most of their time at the University of St Andrews, and to support a developing programme.”

Lee Boucher, Scottish Rowing’s head of performance pathway, hailed the appointment, saying that Sinclair remains a role model for many across the rowing community, particularly given that his success have been often against the odds and as a result of his determination and hard work.

“We are delighted that he will be able to share some of his experiences as an Olympian with the students at the University of St Andrews in his new role as director of rowing and we look forward to working with him to improve opportunities and pathways for more young people,” added Boucher.

The uni’s deputy director of sport, Ian Gaunt, added that bringing an Olympian like Sinclair into the fold, with all the knowledge and experience he will provide, demonstrated an ambition for the rowing programme at St Andrews.