University appoints Ian Muir as director of golf

Ian Muir has been appointed the first director of golf at the University of St Andrews

One of the most qualified coaches in Scotland, Muir has over 30 years of experience in coaching, working with both male and female players at a performance level within national squads, academic intuitions and as individuals.

He has been Hannah Darling’s coach for many years, achieving success on a global scale.

A freshman at the University of North Carolina, Darling is the highest ranked Scottish female golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, currently 14th, and is the reigning British Girls Amateur Champion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muir has also coached many other male and female golfers to national success having previously worked for Scottish Golf as their regional performance coach and talent advisor. He has also coached players to Arnold Palmer Cup selection, at multiple Curtis Cups and numerous NCAA accolades.

Ian will join the University from the Glenalmond College where he is currently head of golf, having previously held that position at Loretto School.

He brings a wealth of experience to his new position at St Andrews, as the first permanent full-time director of golf for Saints Sport.

Muir said: “I’m delighted to be joining such as prestigious institution as their first permanent director of golf.

"Saints Golf is already in a great place and I look forward to helping the students to achieve their goals, whether that be as elite amateurs or at a more recreational level.

"The University and Saints Sport are extremely ambitious, with an exciting future.”

Saints Golf, the University of St Andrews’ student golf programme, hosts over 350 members, delivers lessons to hundreds of beginners each year through the student golf club and partners the St Andrews Links Trust. Five teams will compete in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) next year after recently being crowned British student match play champions.