University of St Andrews side are the best of British

Tayport hit full stride at Guthrie Park as they scored six times without reply against their beleaguered hosts.

The Canniepairt manager was understandably delighted with his side for their professional performance, adding that recent showings had suggested that a result like this was around the corner.

“It could have turned out to be a really tricky tie for us,” said Wolecki Black.

"We went there before and it was a 1-1 draw but I thought we handled the conditions and the opposition really well.

"We advanced into the semi-finals with a really polished performance.

"Six goals and a clean sheet – we got both sides right.

"I’ve been saying this for a while that someone was going to get a sore loss from us and that was the day.

"It’s very pleasing to see we have goals coming from all areas of the park and a different range of goals as well.”

Given it was such a pleasing performance, the choice of a game’s man-of-the-match was a difficult one.

In the end Jamie Hume was chosen, a decision Wolecki Black didn’t disagree with.

"I thought Jamie was excellent on the back of last week when he had a wee shaky spell,” said the manager.

"I know that, with Jamie being captain, he took that to heart but he delivered a captain’s performance.

"He led from the front and displayed a real determination to win the match.

The win set up a semi-final date at Whitton Park where Tayport will face Broughty Athletic on April 30.

"It keeps the season alive,” added the manager.

"We’re not just fighting for the top four but now we’re in the latter stages of this cup and players keep fighting for their position and hoping they get a spot for the semi-final.”

Attention this weekend returns to Tayport’s Midlands League campaign.