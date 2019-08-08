University of St Andrews students aimining to teach Edinburgh a lesson

Ancient rugby rivals, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh, will go head to head in the world’s oldest varsity rugby matches this autumn.

The fixtures, believed to be the oldest Varsity match in the world, will see the University of Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews’ rugby teams clash in an ancient rivalry on the international pitch at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, September 21.

Last year over 10,000 fans witnessed Edinburgh secure wins in both matches in a thrilling afternoon of student sport.

Tickets are now on sale via the Scottish Rugby Online Ticket Centre.

Jamie Morrison, captain of the University of St Andrews Men’s Rugby Team said: “The opportunity to play on the international pitch really is an unbelievable experience.”

Tickets are only £5 for students/U18s and £10 for adults and U16s go free.