Funded by the University of St Andrews, it will be added to University Park for use by students, staff and the North East Fife community.

The decision to invest in the new, free-to-use 500 metre facility follows extensive consultation with students, staff and community members on the future of the existing 400metre running track. The development will need planning approval from Fife Council.

The current track is more than 25 years old and well beyond its accepted lifespan.

It was closed following a health and safety inspection earlier this year after a number of holes appeared in the damaged surface. Industry experts confirmed it is not possible to patch or repair the track to acceptable safety standards.

Saints Sport met with student sports clubs, local community clubs and groups - including Fife Athletics Club, East Fife Triathlon Club, East Fife Sports Council, Disability Sport Fife, St Andrews Community Council - relevant governing bodies, Fife Council, and Fife Sport & Leisure The university has been persuaded of the need for a running/jogging facility which supports safe use by students, staff and the local community.

During consultation, it was argued that a safe, floodlit facility was particularly important to female runners and joggers, for training and casual use. Although recorded track use is extremely low, it has been consistently argued that this did not take account of casual use. An all-weather running trail, which will be free for all to use, addresses that point. It will be dependent on planning approval from Fife Council.

It will also resurface and extend the current 3G pitch.

It is hoped work on the new all-weather trail can begin later this year, with completion in 2023.

Stephen Stewart, director of Saints Sport, said: “We’re grateful to those who took the time to consult with us, to make constructive suggestions, and to understand the challenges the university faces in replacing a running a track in its current location.

“We have listened to the arguments about the importance of a safe running facility, especially for female runners, and the claims about the extent to which the old track was used casually, even if records show its use otherwise was extremely low.

“We’re prepared to invest in a new all-weather, floodlit jogging trail to answer those demands.

