University's challenge to help support charity work

The challenge is aiming to support young adult mental health and fitness in the UK

Saints Sport has again signed up to the British Inspiration Trust’s BRIT Challenge which supports young adult mental health and fitness in the UK through the delivery of its challenge.

The Saints Sport team hopes to encourage as many people as possible across the St Andrews community – at least 2022 people – to get involved.

The 2022 challenge will see proceeds split between BRIT Challenge charities that support young adult mental health and fitness across the UK, and the university-backed Volunteer Zambia project charity, the Perfect Day Foundation.

To encourage involvement across the community, Saints Sport staff will be taking a rowing machine and exercise bike to various locations over the course of the challenge, including the students’ association, Walter Bower House, halls of residence and schools.

Duncan Caithness, assistant director, sports development, with Saints Sport, hopes as many students, staff and members of the local community sign up to take part.

He said: “We know the pandemic has had an impact on young people’s mental health and the ability of charities to fundraise normally, for example, by staging events like this.

"I’m really pleased we have been able to launch the BRIT Challenge this week; it’s a great way for participants to be involved in something positive, feel better and help raise cash for two brilliant sports-related charities.”

“We would encourage as many participants as possible to complete their miles and donate their money either in person at Saints Sport or online via the GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/6ae9b514). We are suggesting a minimum of one mile and a minimum donation of £1 but of course, the more participants can raise the more we can donate to these fantastic causes.