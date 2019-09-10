Vamps star Brad Simpson tunes up for his first ever Alfred Dunhill Links

Brad Simpson, lead singer and guitarist for British band The Vamps, Dave Farrell from Linkin Park and Mike Rutherford, driving force of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics, are the latest rock stars to announce they are playing in the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

They join a super group of entertainment icons who have already confirmed they will be in the field, including multi-talented actor and musician Justin Timberlake, singer-songwriter Ronan Keating, Brian McFadden, former lead singer of Westlife, and hugely popular US legend Huey Lewis.

This is the first appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links for 24-year-old Brad Simpson, from Sutton Coldfield near Birmingham, who plays golf at The Belfry when he is not touring.

Brad said: “This is going to be a very special experience, not just playing in a massive international event with the galleries watching everything I do, but playing on courses like Carnoustie and the Old Course, where they practically invented the game. I’m not sure how it’s going to compare to going on stage at a live concert, but I’m looking forward to finding out.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a celebration of links golf at its finest, takes place over three of the greatest and most historic courses in the world, the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, from September 26 – 29.

It incorporates two separate competitions - an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship, in which the pro’s are paired with amateur players, creating a unique atmosphere and camaraderie.

In addition to the great musicians who will be aiming to hit the high notes on the fairways, other amateurs confirmed include sporting greats like Sir Steve Redgrave, Wladimir Klitschko, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Vinnie Jones, Jamie Redknapp, Andriy Shevchenko and Sir Anthony (AP) McCoy, plus Hollywood actor Greg Kinnear and TV celebrities Piers Morgan and Peter Jones from Dragons Den.

The amateurs will be pairing up with the strongest ever professional field in the history of the Alfred Dunhill Links, led by three of the world’s top ten – Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm - and supported by Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up at Portrush, and US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau, current World No 12.

Other Major Champions in the line-up are Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and Trevor Immelman.

Also in the field are two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, winner in 2003, who showed what a rich vein of form he is in when he finished fourth in The Open at Portrush, former winner Branden Grace and ever popular Luke Donald.

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard will be back to defend the professional title, along with Chinese star Li Haotong, winner of the Team Championship last year with WeChat inventor Allen Zhang.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews, through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and previously the Alfred Dunhill Cup. Millions have been raised for charity in that time through the work of the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29 available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (Concessions £15), or in advance here