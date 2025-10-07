Vicki Hutchison crosses line first for Kirkcaldy park 5k victory
Not only was that a PB for the Kirkcaldy Wizard but it was also her first sub-half-hour 5k ever.
Fiona McEwan was second to cross the finishing line in 29:34 and Melanie Newsome, also registering a PB, was third in 30:03.
Organised by Michaela McLean, it was a fundraising event as she and fellow Fifers Laura Muir, Hilary Lalande, Kevin Wallace and Sean Brown are set to compete in 2026’s Tokyo Marathon in aid of five different charities – Action Against Child Exploitation, Chance for Children, Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning, Muscular Dystrophy UK and Peace Winds Japan.
Sunday’s race, as ever, gave everyone competing a chance of winning, with each runner, based on their fastest parkrun or other 5k time over the past 12 months, being assigned a handicap, with the quickest chasing from the back and victory being determined not by the fastest time but by crossing the finish-line first.
Race entries raised £590 and a cake sale yielded a further £142.
Among those following Hutchison, McEwan and Newsome over the line were Simon Jeynes, 44th in 19:39, his first sub-20-minute 5k time, with other PBs accomplished by Silvana Panetta, 50th in 33:53; Linda Robertson, 11th in 36:12; and April Tait, 12th in 36:16.
Fife Athletic Club’s Alistair Gudgin was the fastest overall, and 26th over the line, in 16:08 and his clubmate Rhona Van Rensburg was quickest female runner, and 54th all told, in 19:28.
Sunday’s race also marked a long-awaited return to running for Wizards godfather John McIntyre senior and he finished 59th in 29:13.
Making up the rest of the top ten home were Wizards Heather Kinninmonth, fourth in 31:26; Jenny Ashcroft, fifth in 28:31; Sharron Wilson, sixth in 31:44; Kerry Hayes, seventh in 27:48; Greg Wilson, eighth in 22:19; Hilary Smart, ninth in 28:03; and Carol Linton, tenth in 36:05.
This year’s Great Scottish Run half-marathon also took place on Sunday and it saw 32,000 runners taking to the streets of Glasgow, Fifers aplenty among them.
Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers managed a podium place, finishing third in 1:06:31, and his clubmates Andrew Thomson and Carter Taylor were respectively fifth in 1:07:45 and 19th in 1:11:52, followed by Michael Rimicans, 49th in 1:14:05.
Wizard Andy Ballantyne was also among Sunday’s field of thousands, clocking 1:47:15 for 4,550th place, and PBs were notched up his clubmates Isla Smith, 5,509th in 1:50:33, and Tony Chalmers, 5,886th in 1:51:47.
Times achieved by other Fifers taking part included Neil Gray’s 1:35:43, Angela Malcolm’s 2:00:19, Nigel Hetherington’s 2:00:25, Leonard Rhone’s 2:08:27, Elaine Masterton’s 2:11:05, Marie Godson’s 2:27:23 and Elizabeth Killean’s 2:31:53.
Further afield, at the Cardiff half-marathon, James Hall crossed the finish-line in 1:25:32 and Andy Harley, competing in his third super half after completing the Lisbon and Copenhagen half-marathons previously, achieved a 1:30:15 time.