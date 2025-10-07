Vicki Hutchison crosses line first for Kirkcaldy park 5k victory

Runners at Sunday’s Beveridge Park handicap 5k in Kirkcaldy (Photo: Kirkcaldy Wizards)

This year’s Beveridge Park handicap 5k in Kirkcaldy on Sunday was won by Vicki Hutchison in a personal best time of 28:01.

Not only was that a PB for the Kirkcaldy Wizard but it was also her first sub-half-hour 5k ever.

Fiona McEwan was second to cross the finishing line in 29:34 and Melanie Newsome, also registering a PB, was third in 30:03.

Organised by Michaela McLean, it was a fundraising event as she and fellow Fifers Laura Muir, Hilary Lalande, Kevin Wallace and Sean Brown are set to compete in 2026’s Tokyo Marathon in aid of five different charities – Action Against Child Exploitation, Chance for Children, Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning, Muscular Dystrophy UK and Peace Winds Japan.

Fife Athletic Club’s Lewis Rodgers, far right, was third in Sunday’s Great Scottish Run half-marathon in 1:06:31 (Pic: Great Scottish Run)

Sunday’s race, as ever, gave everyone competing a chance of winning, with each runner, based on their fastest parkrun or other 5k time over the past 12 months, being assigned a handicap, with the quickest chasing from the back and victory being determined not by the fastest time but by crossing the finish-line first.

Race entries raised £590 and a cake sale yielded a further £142.

Among those following Hutchison, McEwan and Newsome over the line were Simon Jeynes, 44th in 19:39, his first sub-20-minute 5k time, with other PBs accomplished by Silvana Panetta, 50th in 33:53; Linda Robertson, 11th in 36:12; and April Tait, 12th in 36:16.

Fife Athletic Club’s Alistair Gudgin was the fastest overall, and 26th over the line, in 16:08 and his clubmate Rhona Van Rensburg was quickest female runner, and 54th all told, in 19:28.

Kirkcaldy Wizard Tony Chalmers achieved a personal best of 1:51:47 in Sunday’s Great Scottish Run half-marathon

Sunday’s race also marked a long-awaited return to running for Wizards godfather John McIntyre senior and he finished 59th in 29:13.

Making up the rest of the top ten home were Wizards Heather Kinninmonth, fourth in 31:26; Jenny Ashcroft, fifth in 28:31; Sharron Wilson, sixth in 31:44; Kerry Hayes, seventh in 27:48; Greg Wilson, eighth in 22:19; Hilary Smart, ninth in 28:03; and Carol Linton, tenth in 36:05.

This year’s Great Scottish Run half-marathon also took place on Sunday and it saw 32,000 runners taking to the streets of Glasgow, Fifers aplenty among them.

Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers managed a podium place, finishing third in 1:06:31, and his clubmates Andrew Thomson and Carter Taylor were respectively fifth in 1:07:45 and 19th in 1:11:52, followed by Michael Rimicans, 49th in 1:14:05.

Alistair Gudgin on his way to winning the Glenrothes 10k (Pic: Wullie Law)

Wizard Andy Ballantyne was also among Sunday’s field of thousands, clocking 1:47:15 for 4,550th place, and PBs were notched up his clubmates Isla Smith, 5,509th in 1:50:33, and Tony Chalmers, 5,886th in 1:51:47.

Times achieved by other Fifers taking part included Neil Gray’s 1:35:43, Angela Malcolm’s 2:00:19, Nigel Hetherington’s 2:00:25, Leonard Rhone’s 2:08:27, Elaine Masterton’s 2:11:05, Marie Godson’s 2:27:23 and Elizabeth Killean’s 2:31:53.

Further afield, at the Cardiff half-marathon, James Hall crossed the finish-line in 1:25:32 and Andy Harley, competing in his third super half after completing the Lisbon and Copenhagen half-marathons previously, achieved a 1:30:15 time.