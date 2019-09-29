Victor Perez clinches Dunhill title - Tommy Fleetwood collects team prize

Frenchman Victor Perez picked up his first win on the European Tour after a thrilling end to the Dunhill on Sunday.

Perez, and Englishman Matthew Southgate, traded blows across the 18 holes as the final pairing battled it out for the famous trophy.

Locked on -22, a dropped shot on 17 by Southgate handed Perez, who became the first French winner of the title, the chance to wrap things up.

He did just that, staying composed on the Old Course's 18th to roll in his par.

As they entered their back nine the tournament became a shoot-out between Southgate and Perez as both nudged clear of the chasing pack.

Earlier on, the likes of Russell Knox and Alex Noren threatened to muscle in on top spot but neither could maintain their early charge up the leaderboard.

Instead it was the Englishman and the Frenchman who broke clear with neither able to shrug off the other.

Perez flinched on the 11th, his drop shot handing Southgate a two shot cushion as they continued their way down the back nine.

Tommy Fleetwood was first back into the clubhouse on -19, a score which would inevitably be overtaken as the afternoon continued.

With the tournament looking like it would head to a play-off, Southgate's bogey at 17 put Perez, who had birdied 14, in control.

The Englishman couldn't force his way back into a shared lead on 18, having to settle for a par.

Perez stepped up and knocked in his own par putt to win the event on -22.

Kinross Challenge Tour leader Calum Hill started the day just a few shots off the lead but couldn't work his way into the mix.

He opened with three bogeys from his opening four holes but bounced back to birdie 5, 6, 10 and 12.

A bogey on 17 saw him close out his tournament with a level par 72 and -15 for the tournament.

* There was just as much excitement in the team event which was won by Tommy Fleetwood and his amateur partner Ogden Phipps.

The two were pushed all the way by Rory McIlroy and his dad Gerry, both teams ending on a score of -39.

In the end it was Fleetwood's better score on the day which saw his team crowned champs.