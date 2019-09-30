Victor Perez’s Dunhill win was made in Scotland

Victor Perez became the first French winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after one of the most exciting finishes in the history of the event, winning by one shot from England’s Matthew Southgate at St Andrews.

Although from Haute-Pyrenees in southern France, Perez has been living in Dundee, just 20 minutes away, for the last 18 months with his girlfriend Abigail who is a dental student there. She ran on to the 18th green to congratulate him.

Perez said: “It was a great win for me, and it’s showed me that I can do it.

“Now the question is: how much can I replicate that moving forward? Obviously when you win, you want to ride the wave a little bit.

“Obviously living in Dundee makes it more special. I think there were a number of reasons why I came here. I

“ think that the culture of golf in Scotland should make almost every golfer want to come here, if you’re in Continental Europe. The people here love golf, it’s all about golf, it’s just the passion for the game.”

For 18 holes Southgate and Perez had slugged their way around the Old Course, but in the end, as so often in big championships at St Andrews, it came down to the 17th, the Road Hole, where Southgate had a bogey five to Perez’s four which opened up a decisive one-shot gap.

Tommy Fleetwood and amateur partner Ogden Phipps edged out Rory and Gerry McIlroy to claim the Team Championship.