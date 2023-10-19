Victory for Cupar’s Alana Hood at qualifier for 2024 international horse show final

Cupar's Alana Hood on Malibu Sunset B at Aintree (Photo by Majestic Photography)

The 23-year-old showjumper was among 16 of the original 80 starters to post clear rounds over a 12-fence course at Merseyside’s Aintree International Equestrian Centre this month, starting at a height of 1.10m, to qualify for a jump-off.

Times got quicker as riders negotiated challeges such as the inside turn to a parallel at three and the tight inside option to the penultimate double.

Hood pulled off both with aplomb, guiding the seven-year-old mount she’s been riding for the last year to victory by a wafer-thin margin of 0.12 of a second, forcing previous front-runner William Walker on Titanium IV to settle for second place, though he had the consolation of claiming the other qualifying place on offer.

“I got a good forward pace, especially to the midway Andrews Bowen oxer,” said Hood.

“She’s very quick but I’ve never put pressure on her in a jump-off before and she coped very well.

“She’s sassy and only did a little bit of eventing previously. I don’t think she liked cross-country but she has developed a love for showjumping.”

Hood is looking forward to returning to West Sussex in 2024, saying: “We competed at the Hickstead September tour and she qualified to jump in the main arena, taking it all in her stride.”