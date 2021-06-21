Victory is sweet for Largo's firsts and seconds

Gareth Miles took five wickets in his second game for Largo's seconds

Captain Gillin won his first toss of the season and asked the home side to bat first.

Dundee High opening pair looked strong scoring a couple of boundaries.

It wasn't long before the accurate Stevie Warrender was rewarded with a well deserved wicket.

A few wickets finally fell but around Dundee high’s opener who scored a deserved 50 and looked dangerous.

Largo needed a wicket and thankfully for the visitors it came.

Chris Barclay came on and bowled a very tight spell getting the key wicket.

Aidan Brown and Matthew Baddeley came on and also bowled very well in the middle Aidan almost getting a hatrick.

Largo bowlers proving too much for the home side with Gillin dismissing the final batsman to get Dundee High all out for 173.

In reply Largo opened with Wilson and Cusick, who was looking to repeat his batting form from the seconds last week, and it was the former who fell first for eight, followed by Matt Baddeley for one.

Cusick however was looking great finding the boundary with ease on the immaculate outfield getting full value for shots and past his 50 when joined by captain Gillin.

It was at this point however Cusick’s innings would end with the score on 95, clean bowled by Lindsey for 52.

However, as has been the case this season, Largo’s middle order steadied the innings.

With A Brown joining his skipper at the crease they put on a partnership of 79 to keep Largo top of the league and unbeaten for the season, Gillin top scoring with a very fluent 63 not out.

This was another good performance for the Largo side who after a bye week next week will head in to the second half of the season looking to continue their promotion push.

Largo’s seconds were at home to face Falkland’s thirds in a local derby within the SPCU Division 2.

Both teams suffering selection problems resulted in the game being a 9 vs 9 battle.

Losing the toss Largo were put into bat and set the score.

Captain Scott elected to open with himself and Smith. Both seemed settled at the crease against the bowling of Cutler and Assad until Scott was bowled by youngster Cutler for just nine.

In came Largo stalwart Kinnear and it was to be the bowling change of Atouf which would be Kinnear’s undoing.

Removing Miles for 13, Smith who finished with a dogged and incredibly important 36, Coates for 7 and Collinson for 1 which left Largo all out for 116.

With a total of only 117 to chase Falkland’s tails were up.

But Miles trapped Cutler Junior in front of his stumps LBW and then proceeded to remove Anas for three and Thorn, Forbes and Cutler senior all for ducks and all clean bowled to complete his first Largo five wicket haul.