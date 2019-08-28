Victory over the links would ‘mean a lot’ to Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will be back at St Andrews next month, chasing his first win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, after finishing runner-up three times.

The enormously popular Northern Ireland golfer, celebrating after his great victory at the weekend in the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, has confirmed he will be playing in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, staged over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Rory said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s an event I always enjoy. I love links golf and the three courses we play are some of the best and most famous in the world. With a bit of luck, maybe I can finally win it this year. I’ve come very close a few times and it would mean a lot to me.”

Four-time Major Champion Rory has had a close relationship with the Alfred Dunhill Links over the years. In 2007, at 18, he became the youngest player to earn a European Tour card from tournament-play when he finished third.

Then he finished second in 2009, 2011 and 2014, the year in which, in the Team Championship, he played alongside his father Gerry, who was celebrating his 55th birthday.

Rory added: “It was great fun playing with my Dad. He has been such a rock for me over the years. We made it through to the final day and had such a good time coming down the stretch together on the Old Course. It was a very special moment.”

McIlroy is the latest to confirm he will play in the Championship, a celebration of links golf at its finest.

Tommy Fleetwood, who has finished runner-up twice in the Alfred Dunhill Links and was second in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July, has also announced he will be back.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29 available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (Concessions £15).